CWhat’s: Ernest Hummingbird

Posted 2:10 pm, November 29, 2016, by

KISS lead guitarist, Tommy Thayer stopped by Portland's CW to discuss his new children's storybook app, Ernest Hummingbird. Now available for download on iOS and Android.

