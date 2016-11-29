Find a gold beer can and win Super Bowl tickets for life

NFL fans across the country are hoping to “strike gold” and win the ultimate prize for any die-hard football lover: Super Bowl tickets for life.

Anheuser-Busch’s Willy Wonka-style contest includes all 18-, 24- and 30-packs of 12 oz. Bud Light cans sold across the country (excluding California) and will feature limited-edition “Strike Gold” Super Bowl-themed packaging.

There are 37,000 gold cans randomly seeded within these packs.

If a consumer finds a gold beer can, he or she has the opportunity to enter for a chance to win tickets to attend the Super Bowl each year for the rest of his or her life (up to 51 years).

If you come across a gold can, you must follow these steps for a chance to win the coveted prize:

Consumers must purchase special-edition packs of Bud Light for the chance to find a gold can, or they can visit http://www.budlight.com/gold-can/ to download and print a gold can wrap.

Consumers can enter the sweepstakes by taking a picture with the gold can and posting the sweeps hashtags (#SBTix4Life and #Sweeps) on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter and/or on BudLight.com*.

Six weekly winners during the promotional window will be selected to win a pair of season tickets to their favorite NFL team.

One grand prize winner will be selected to win a pair of Super Bowl tickets for life (up to 51 years) the week of Jan. 16, 2017.

“Most NFL fans likely won’t see one Super Bowl in their lifetime, so we figured what better way to reward one of the NFL’s biggest fans than by giving him or her tickets to the big game for the rest of their life?” said Anna Rogers, director of NFL partnerships and strategy for Anheuser-Busch.

The contest starts November 28 and ends January 13.

*Consumers entering in California simply must take a picture showing their fan spirit and post on social media (Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter) with the hashtags #SBTix4Life, #Sweeps and #CA.

