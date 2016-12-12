Vancouver’s New Year’s Eve at the Hilton Facebook Contest Official Rules

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN.

1. SPONSOR: Portland’s CW, 10255 SW Arctic Drive, Beaverton, OR, 97005

2. Contest Period: The Contest entry period begins at 12:01am PST on Monday, December 12, 2016 and ends at 11:59pm PST on Sunday, December 25, 2016.

3. Contest Entry: To enter, Entrants will go to the PORTLAND’S CW Facebook page and click on the Vancouver’s New Year’s Eve at the Hilton Tickets application or link. If you don’t already have a Facebook account, visit http://www.facebook.com to create one. It is free to create an account. By clicking the application you will be directed to the Sweepstakes entry form on which you will be required to provide all information requested, including without limitation name, telephone number, date of birth, zip code and a valid email address. Entrants may only enter once. All entries must be received no later than 11:59pm (PST) on Sunday, December 25, 2016. Any entries submitted after this date and time will not be eligible. By entering, each party hereby acknowledges that (i) the Sweepstakes is no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by or associated with such social media platforms (such as Facebook) and (ii) information provided is being disclosed to KRCW and not to such social media platforms (such as Facebook). Incomplete entries will be disqualified. More than the allowed number of entries by means of software-generated or other automated processes will be disregarded. Detection of said automated entry will lead to such entries being voided in either KRCW’s sole discretion. If multiple accounts are detected for a single entrant, the accounts will be voided and the entries will be disqualified in KRCW’s sole discretion. In the event of a dispute as to any registration, the authorized account holder of the email address or account used to register will be deemed to be the registrant. The “authorized account holder” is the natural person assigned an email address by an Internet access provider, online service provider or other organization responsible for assigning email addresses for the domain associated with the submitted address.

4. Eligibility: VOID WHERE PROHIBITED OR RESTRICTED BY LAW. This Contest is open only to legal U.S. residents residing within the KRCW viewing area in the State of Oregon, who are 21 years of age or older as of December 25, 2016. Entrants must possess valid state or government-issued identification or other proof of identity and residency, as determined by KRCW. Employees of KRCW and their parent companies, participating sponsors, employees of other television, radio stations, cable systems, networks, staff and employees of the Hilton Vancouver, and all their subsidiaries, or affiliates, and such employees’ immediate family or household members are not eligible to enter or win. The term “immediate family” includes spouses, siblings, parents, children, grandparents and grandchildren, and any other person residing at the same household whether or not related. KRCW, in its sole discretion, will determine the eligibility of any and all contestants.

Winner Selection: One winner will be chosen from all entrants on Monday, December 26, 2016, around 9am PST, subject to eligibility verification and compliance with these Rules. One (1) winner will receive two (2) tickets to Vancouver’s New Year’s Eve at the Hilton on 12/31/16. The selected winner must have a valid Facebook account, email address or phone number where they can be notified, and KRCW will attempt to notify winner via that account, email address or phone number. If winner is unreachable within 24 hours of first attempted contact, if winner is determined to be ineligible, if winner is not in compliance with the Rules, KRCW reserves the right to award the prize to another winner randomly selected from the pool of remaining entries (time permitting). If KRCW cannot find an eligible winner for the prize, that prize will not be awarded. All results are unofficial until winner is verified.

5. Prize Acceptance/Restrictions: Winner is subject to verification by PORTLAND’S CW of the winner’s name and age. In order to claim his or her prize, winner must appear in person at the business offices of PORTLAND’S CW, located at 10255 SW Arctic Drive, Beaverton, WA 97005 by 4:30pm on 12/30/16. Selected winners will be required to sign an Affidavit of Eligibility/Release of Liability and Publicity. Failure to do so will disqualify the winner. If a winner is disqualified, KRCW reserves the right to award the prize to another winner randomly selected from the pool of remaining entries (time permitting).

6. Prize: One (1) prize winner will receive two (2) tickets to Vancouver’s New Year’s Eve at the Hilton on 12/31/16. Approximate retail value of prize: $140. Prize cannot be redeemed for cash or substituted for any other items by winner. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute a comparable prize of like or greater value, including cash for prize, for any reason. Costs of transportation, parking, souvenirs, refreshments and accommodations, where applicable, and any other cost not specifically included in the prize are the sole responsibility of the winner. Properly claimed prize will be awarded, but in no event will KRCW award more prizes than provided for in these Rules.

7. GENERAL CONDITIONS:

a. ANY ATTEMPT TO DAMAGE OR UNDERMINE THE FAIR AND LEGITIMATE OPERATION OF THIS CONTEST WILL RESULT IN DISQUALIFICATION FROM THE CONTEST, AND KRCW reserves the right to seek prosecution of the offender to the fullest extent of the law.

b. KRCW is not responsible and shall not be liable for any injuries, losses or damages of any kind caused by Entrant’s participation in the Contest or Winner’s or his/her guest’s receipt or use of the Prize. All entrants agree to release, indemnify and hold harmless Tribune Broadcasting Seattle, LLC, its parent companies and affiliates, and each of their respective employees, representatives, sponsors and advertisers, from any and all liability, loss, damage, costs, causes of action or claims related to any allegation regarding participation in the Contest and as to the Winner and guest any travel therein, the award, the receipt, or the use of any part of the prize, including without limitation, personal injury, death, property damage, defamation, infringement of intellectual property rights, and claims based on the rights of publicity or privacy. Neither the failure of KRCW to insist upon or enforce strict performance of any provision of these Official Rules or the failure, delay or omission by KRCW in exercising any right with respect to any term of these Official Rules, will be construed as a waiver or relinquishment to any extent of each Sponsors’ right to assert or rely upon any such provision or right in that or any other instance.

c. KRCW reserves the right to delay Contest announcements, postpone or reschedule all or some of the Contest events, and/or modify Contest deadlines at its sole discretion. Any such changes will be announced and posted on KRCW’s website at www.q13fox.com/contests.

d. KRCW is not responsible for human errors or for any damaged, tampered with, delayed, illegible, incomplete, inaccurate, garbled, late, lost, forged, misaddressed, misdirected, mutilated, mass machine-generated, unintelligible, incomprehensible, or entries otherwise not in compliance with these Official Rules, difficulties in Internet transmission or the functioning of the Instagram service. In addition, KRCW is not responsible for any typographical errors in these Official Rules, Contest or any advertising materials for the Contest, or for any kind of computer, electronic, hardware, software, Internet, network, technical or telephone failures and/or problems caused by KRCW, a third party or the user, or by any of the equipment or programming associated with or utilized in the Contest, or by any human, typographical, electronic, network or other error that may occur in receiving and/or processing of the entries in the Contest, or by infection by computer viruses, bugs, tampering, unauthorized intervention, fraud or technical failure.

e. These Official Rules shall be governed, construed and enforced pursuant to the laws of the State of Oregon, without regard to the choice of law provisions thereof.

f. This Contest is subject to the privacy policy of KRCW, as posted on the KRCW website at www.portlandscw.com/privacypolicy.

8. OFFICIAL RULES AND WINNERS LIST: For a copy of the Official Rules or the name of the winner, send a self-addressed envelope to the PORTLAND’S CW, ATTN: Vancouver’s New Year’s Eve at the Hilton Facebook Contest, 10255 SW Arctic Drive, Beaverton, OR, 97005, by December 31, 2016. Rules are available at www.portlandscw.com/contests.

This Contest is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by or associated with Facebook.