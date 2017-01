× Portland International Auto Show Tickets Facebook Sweepstakes Official Rules

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN.

1. SPONSOR: KRCW, LLC, 10255 SW Arctic Drive, Beaverton, OR 97005 (“Sponsor” or “KRCW”).

2. Contest Period: The sweepstakes entry period begins at 12:01am PST on Monday, January 16, 2017 and ends at 11:59pm PST on Sunday, January 22, 2017.

3. Sweepstakes Entry: To enter, go to the Portland’s CW Facebook page (www.facebook.com/portlandscw) and click on the Portland International Auto Show Tickets application or link. You must have a Facebook account to enter. If you don’t already have a Facebook account, visit http://www.facebook.com to create one. It is free to create an account. By clicking on the application or link you will be directed to the Sweepstakes entry form on which you will be required to provide all information requested, including without limitation name, telephone number, date of birth, zip code and a valid email address. Entrants may enter only once. All entries must be received no later than 11:59pm (PST) on Sunday, January 22, 2017. Any entries submitted after this date and time will not be eligible. By entering, each entrant acknowledges that (i) the Sweepstakes is no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by or associated with Facebook and (ii) information provided is being disclosed to KRCW and not to Facebook. Incomplete entries will be disqualified. Multiple entries from the same entrant will be disqualified. In the event of a dispute as to any registration, the authorized account holder of the email address or account used to register will be deemed to be the entrant. The “authorized account holder” is the natural person assigned an email address by an Internet access provider, online service provider or other organization responsible for assigning email addresses for the domain associated with the submitted address.

4. Eligibility: VOID WHERE PROHIBITED OR RESTRICTED BY LAW. This sweepstakes is open only to legal U.S. residents residing within the KRCW viewing area in the State of Oregon or Washington, who are 18 years of age or older as of January 16, 2017. Entrants must possess valid state or government-issued identification or other proof of identity and residency, as determined by KRCW. Employees of KRCW and their parent companies, participating sponsors, employees of other television, radio stations, cable systems, networks, staff and employees of the Portland International Auto Show and Oregon Convention Center and all their subsidiaries, or affiliates, and such employees’ immediate family or household members are not eligible to enter or win. The term “immediate family” includes spouses, siblings, parents, children, grandparents and grandchildren, and any other person residing at the same household whether or not related. KRCW, in its sole discretion, will determine the eligibility of all entrants.

5. Winner Selection: One (1) winner will be chosen at random from all entrants on Monday, January 23, 2017, around 5pm PST, subject to eligibility verification and compliance with these Rules. The selected winner must have a valid Facebook account, email address or phone number where they can be notified, and KRCW will attempt to notify the selected winner via that account, email address or phone number. If the selected winner does not respond within 24 hours of KRCW’s first attempted contact, if winner is determined to be ineligible, or if winner is not in compliance with these Rules, KRCW reserves the right to disqualify the selected winner and award the prize to another entrant randomly selected from all remaining entries. All results, even if announced, are unofficial until winner is verified.

6. Prize: The winner will receive four (4) one-day passes to the Portland International Auto Show at the Oregon Convention Center, 777 NE Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Portland, OR 97232, January, 26-29, 2017. Approximate retail value of prize: $48. Prize cannot be redeemed for cash or substituted for any other items by winner. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute a prize of like or greater value, including cash for prize, for any reason. Costs of transportation, parking, souvenirs, and refreshments and any other cost not specifically included in the prize are the sole responsibility of the winner. Properly claimed prize will be awarded, but in no event will KRCW award more prizes than provided for in these Rules. All federal, state and local taxes on the value of the prize are the sole responsibility of the Winner.

7. Prize Acceptance/Restrictions: The selected winner will be subject to verification of his/her name, age and eligibility. In order to claim his or her prize, winner must appear in person by Friday, January 27, 2017, at the business offices of Portland’s CW, located at 10255 SW Arctic Drive, Beaverton, OR 97005, during Station hours, Monday through Friday, 8am through 4:30pm, excluding holidays. Tickets will not be mailed or delivered. The selected winner will be required to sign KRCW’s prepared Affidavit of Eligibility/Release of Liability and Publicity. Failure to do so will disqualify the winner. If a winner is disqualified, KRCW will award the prize to another winner randomly selected from the pool of remaining entries (time permitting).

8. GENERAL CONDITIONS:

a. ANY ATTEMPT TO DAMAGE OR UNDERMINE THE FAIR AND LEGITIMATE OPERATION OF THIS SWEEPSTAKES WILL RESULT IN DISQUALIFICATION, AND KRCW reserves the right to seek prosecution of the offender to the fullest extent of the law.

b. KRCW is not responsible and shall not be liable for any injuries, losses or damages of any kind caused by Entrant’s participation in the sweepstakes or Winner’s or his/her guest’s receipt or use of the Prize. All entrants agree to release, indemnify and hold harmless KRCW, LLC[SS1] , its parent companies and affiliates, and each of their respective employees, representatives, sponsors and advertisers, from any and all liability, loss, damage, costs, causes of action or claims related to the winner or guests’ participation in the Sweepstakes and receipt or the prize, including without limitation, claims for personal injury, death, property damage, defamation, emotional distress, infringement of intellectual property rights, and claims based on the rights of publicity or privacy. Neither the failure of KRCW to insist upon or enforce strict performance of any provision of these Official Rules or the failure, delay or omission by KRCW in exercising any right with respect to any term of these Official Rules, will be construed as a waiver or relinquishment to any extent of KRCW’s right to assert or rely upon any such provision or right in that or any other instance.

c. KRCW reserves the right, if necessary, to modify sweepstakes deadlines in its sole discretion. Any such changes will be announced and posted on KRCW’s website at www.portlandscw.com/contests.

d. KRCW is not responsible for any damaged, tampered with, delayed, illegible, incomplete, inaccurate, garbled, late, lost, forged, misaddressed, misdirected, mutilated, mass machine-generated, unintelligible, incomprehensible, or entries otherwise not in compliance with these Official Rules, difficulties in Internet transmission or the functioning of the Facebook service. In addition, KRCW is not responsible for any typographical errors in these Official Rules, or any promotional materials for the Sweepstakes, or for any kind of computer, electronic, hardware, software, Internet, network, technical or telephone failures and/or problems caused by KRCW, a third party or the user, or by any of the equipment or programming associated with or utilized in the Sweepstakes, or by any human, typographical, electronic, network or other error that may occur in receiving and/or processing of the entries in the Sweepstakes, or by infection by computer viruses, bugs, tampering, unauthorized intervention, fraud or technical failure.

e. These Official Rules are governed, construed and enforced pursuant to the laws of the State of Oregon, without regard to the choice of law provisions thereof.

f. This Sweepstakes is subject to the privacy policy of KRCW, as posted on the KRCW website at www.portlandscw.com/privacypolicy.

9. OFFICIAL RULES AND WINNERS LIST: For a copy of the Official Rules or the name of the winner, send a self-addressed envelope to the Portland’s CW, ATTN: Portland International Auto Show Tickets Facebook Contest, 10255 SW Arctic Drive, Beaverton, Oregon 97005, by March 22, 2017. Rules are also available at www.portlandscw.com/contests.

Tribune Media Broadcasting, LLC changed to KRCW, LLC