Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The 59th Annual Portland Metro RV Show returns to the Portland Expo Center Thursday, March 8-12.

Check out the 500+ RVs, Fifth Wheels, Campers and Trailers from all the major manufacturer's all under one roof!

Ticket prices:

Adults: $9

Seniors 60+: $7

Children 16 and younger: FREE with an adult

Click here for a 2-for-1 admission coupon.