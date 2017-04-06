CWhat’s: Milwaukie Round Table Clubhouse

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Milwaukie Round Table Clubhouse is celebrating their one year anniversary!

To celebrate, they're giving out FREE PIZZAS to every one who stop by during their event on April 13! To redeem your FREE PIZZA, visit Milwaukie Round Table Pizza on Facebook and click "Going" on the event. Each guest will receive a free personal pizza.

Hop Valley Brewing Company will also be sampling some of their popular beers for guests 21 and over.

Clubhouse is a newer, remodeled Round Table restaurant concept which includes all your favorite Round Table Pizzas, Wings, Twists and Salads, an expanded menu, remodeled interior with a pub area, arcade with prize redemption counter and party rooms with big screen TVs!

*Giveaways offered while supplies last. Valid for Dine In Only.