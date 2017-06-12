12-year-old big sister helps deliver baby brother

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JACKSON, Miss. -- It was an extra special delivery for a mother giving birth at a Mississippi hospital last week - the doctor in the delivery room allowed her 12-year-old daughter to "catch" her baby brother!

The rare and emotional moment has given Jacee Dellapena a very special relationship with her new brother. Jacee just wanted to see his brother's birth and got a lot more than she asked for.

"I actually, like delivered him, like, he let me actually push down and pull the baby out," Jacee said.

At first mother Dede Carraway wasn't sure about Jacee being so close to the action, but watching her daughter deliver 7 lb., 6 oz. Cayson Carraway was an emotional experience.

"Seeing the emotions on her face, it made me cry. I'm about to cry now! It was just a good moment for me," she said.

Jacee had plans to be a veterinarian but her mom says she bets the 12-year-old starts thinking about a career as an OB/GYN.