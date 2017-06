Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Join Andy Stokes and many others at the Lake Oswego Festival of the Arts, June 23-25. The festival also includes several art exhibits, food booths, music and fine art and craft.

Date and Time:

10am - 9pm : Friday, June 23 & Saturday, June 24

10am - 5pm: Sunday, June 25

Location:

Lakewood Center for the Arts and George Rogers Park