CWhat’s: BottleDrop

In Oregon, you can now receive ten cents back when you recycle your bottles and cans.
At BottleDrop, there are three easy ways to recycle:
- Self-serve machines - return up to 250 bottles and cans per day
- Hand Count - BottleDrop staff will hand count up to 50 bottles and cans per day per person
- Green Bag Program - Fill up a green BottleDrop bag with your bottles and cans and drop it off at your local Redemption Center
To learn more and find the location nearest you, go to bottledropcenters.com.