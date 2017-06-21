JOIN US ON INSTAGRAM
CONNECT WITH US ON FACEBOOK

CWhat’s: BottleDrop

Posted 2:29 pm, June 21, 2017, by , Updated at 02:32pm, June 21, 2017

In Oregon, you can now receive ten cents back when you recycle your bottles and cans.

At BottleDrop, there are three easy ways to recycle:

  1. Self-serve machines - return up to 250 bottles and cans per day
  2. Hand Count - BottleDrop staff will hand count up to 50 bottles and cans per day per person
  3. Green Bag Program -  Fill up a green BottleDrop bag with your bottles and cans and drop it off at your local Redemption Center

To learn more and find the location nearest you, go to bottledropcenters.com.

 