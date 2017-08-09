CWhat’s: Clark County Fair

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Come on down to the Clark County Fair, open now through August 13th!

Amusement park rides, great food, Motorsports in the Grandstands, Bull Riding, Cowboys, the DockDogs Water Competition and the Game-On featured exhibit. Try classic games and try out virtual reality as you compete against others for awesome prizes.

Plus, non-stop entertainment on the Columbian Community Stage. Plenty of strolling acts and fun at the Xfinity Kid's Park and be sure to say 'Hello!' to the Clark County Fair Equestrian Court.

For all upcoming activities and events visit ClarkCoFair.com.