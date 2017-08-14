Colorado K-9 unlatches gate with paw to rescue injured deputy

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. – A Colorado police dog unlatched a gate with his paw to help a deputy injured in a confrontation with a suspect he was trying to apprehend, the Adams County Sheriff’s Office said.

A deputy responded to a call of a trespass in progress around 1 a.m. on Saturday in Shaw Heights.

While he was investigating, the male he was speaking with ran.

The deputy jumped a fence in pursuit of the suspect and he was separated from his canine partner.

“As the suspect fought with the deputy, K-9 Lex unlatched the gate with his paw. Then Lex came to the assistance of the deputy and the suspect was apprehended,” a statement from the sheriff’s office said.

The deputy was treated at a hospital and was at home recovering Thursday night.

“Our deputies view canine Lex as a hero for saving the day. We appreciate everyone in the K-9 Unit and their hard work to keep us safe,” Adams County Undersheriff Harold Lawson said.

Lex is a 3-year-old Belgian malinois who has served with the sheriff’s office since February 2015.

He is certified in narcotics and police patrol through the Colorado Police Canine Association and National Police Canine Association, the sheriff’s office said.