× Portland Fall RV & Van Show Official Facebook Contest Rules

Portland Fall RV & Van Show Ticket Giveaway

Official Rules

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN.

1. SPONSOR: Tribune Broadcasting Seattle, LLC, 1813 Westlake Ave. N, Seattle, WA 98109

2. Giveaway Period: The Giveaway entry period begins at 11:00am PST on Friday, Sept. 1, 2017 and ends at 11:59pm PST on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017.

3. Giveaway Entry: To enter, Entrants will go to the Portland’s CW Facebook page and click on Portland Fall RV Show application or link. If you don’t already have a Facebook account, visit http://www.facebook.com to create one. It is free to create an account. By clicking the application you will be directed to the Sweepstakes entry form on which you will be required to provide all information requested, including without limitation name, telephone number, date of birth, zip code and a valid email address. Entrants may only enter once. All entries must be received no later than 11:59pm (PST) on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017. Any entries submitted after this date and time will not be eligible. By entering, each party hereby acknowledges that (i) the Sweepstakes is no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by or associated with such social media platforms (such as Facebook) and (ii) information provided is being disclosed to KRCW and not to such social media platforms (such as Facebook). Incomplete entries will be disqualified. More than the allowed number of entries by means of software-generated or other automated processes will be disregarded. Detection of said automated entry will lead to such entries being voided in either KRCW’s sole discretion. If multiple accounts are detected for a single entrant, the accounts will be voided and the entries will be disqualified in KRCW’s sole discretion. In the event of a dispute as to any registration, the authorized account holder of the email address or account used to register will be deemed to be the registrant. The “authorized account holder” is the natural person assigned an email address by an Internet access provider, online service provider or other organization responsible for assigning email addresses for the domain associated with the submitted address.

4. Eligibility: VOID WHERE PROHIBITED OR RESTRICTED BY LAW. This Giveaway is open only to legal U.S. residents residing within the KRCW viewing area in the States of Oregon and Washington, who are 18 years of age or older as of Sept. 12, 2017. Entrants must possess valid state or government-issued identification or other proof of identity and residency, as determined by KRCW. Employees of KRCW and their parent companies, participating sponsors, employees of other television, radio stations, cable systems, networks, staff and employees of O’Laughlin Trad Shows and all their subsidiaries, or affiliates, and such employees’ immediate family or household members are not eligible to enter or win. The term “immediate family” includes spouses, siblings, parents, children, grandparents and grandchildren, and any other person residing at the same household whether or not related. KRCW, in its sole discretion, will determine the eligibility of any and all contestants.

5. Winner Selection: One winner will be chosen from all entrants on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2017 around 10am PST, subject to eligibility verification and compliance with these Rules. The selected winner must have a valid Facebook account, email address or phone number where they can be notified, and KRCW will attempt to notify winner via that account, email address or phone number. If winner is unreachable within 24 hours of first attempted contact, if winner is determined to be ineligible, if winner is not in compliance with the Rules, KRCW reserves the right to award the prize to another winner randomly selected from the pool of remaining entries (time permitting). If KRCW cannot find an eligible winner for the prize, that prize will not be awarded. All results are unofficial until winner is verified.

6. Prize: Four (4) tickets to the Portland Fall RV and Van Show . Approximate retail value of prize: $40. The Portland Fall RV & Van Show will be held at the Portland Expo Center, 2060 N Marine Dr, Portland, OR 97217. Prize cannot be redeemed for cash, transferred, traded, resold or offered for resale, or substituted for any other items by winner. KRCW reserves the right to substitute a comparable prize of like or greater value, including cash for prize, for any reason. Costs of transportation, parking, souvenirs, refreshments and accommodations, where applicable, and any other cost not specifically included in the prize are the sole responsibility of the winner. Properly claimed prize will be awarded, but in no event will KRCW award more prizes than provided for in these Rules.

7. Prize Acceptance/Restrictions: Winner is subject to verification by Q13 FOX of the winner’s name and age. In order to claim his or her prize, winner must sign an Affidavit of Eligibility/Release of Liability and Publicity. Failure to do so will disqualify the winner. Winner must pick up prize from the will call office Portland Expo Center.

8. GENERAL CONDITIONS:

a. Except where prohibited by law, entrants agree to allow KRCW to use, announce and display their name, voice, photograph, likeness and any information provided on their Instagram account, in any medium of communication, including print, Internet, radio and/or television and for any purpose related to the Giveaway, without additional compensation.

b. ANY ATTEMPT TO DAMAGE OR UNDERMINE THE FAIR AND LEGITIMATE OPERATION OF THIS GIVEAWAY WILL RESULT IN DISQUALIFICATION FROM THE GIVEAWAY, AND KRCW reserves the right to seek prosecution of the offender to the fullest extent of the law.

c. KRCW is not responsible and shall not be liable for any injuries, losses or damages of any kind caused by Entrant’s participation in the Giveaway or Winner’s or his/her guest’s receipt or use of the Prize. All entrants agree to release, indemnify and hold harmless Tribune Broadcasting Seattle, LLC, its parent companies and affiliates, and each of their respective employees, representatives, sponsors and advertisers, from any and all liability, loss, damage, costs, causes of action or claims related to any allegation regarding participation in the Giveaway and as to the Winner and guest any travel therein, the award, the receipt, or the use of any part of the prize, including without limitation, personal injury, death, property damage, defamation, infringement of intellectual property rights, and claims based on the rights of publicity or privacy. Neither the failure of KRCW to insist upon or enforce strict performance of any provision of these Official Rules or the failure, delay or omission by KRCW in exercising any right with respect to any term of these Official Rules, will be construed as a waiver or relinquishment to any extent KRCW’s right to assert or rely upon any such provision or right in that or any other instance.

d. KRCW reserves the right to delay Giveaway announcements, postpone or reschedule all or some of the Giveaway events, and/or modify Giveaway deadlines at its sole discretion. Any such changes will be announced and posted on KRCW’s website at http://portlandscw.com/category/portlands-cw/contests/.

e. KRCW is not responsible for human errors or for any damaged, tampered with, delayed, illegible, incomplete, inaccurate, garbled, late, lost, forged, misaddressed, misdirected, mutilated, mass machine-generated, unintelligible, incomprehensible, or entries otherwise not in compliance with these Official Rules, difficulties in Internet transmission or the functioning of the Instagram service. In addition, KRCW is not responsible for any typographical errors in these Official Rules, Giveaway or any advertising materials for the Giveaway, or for any kind of computer, electronic, hardware, software, Internet, network, technical or telephone failures and/or problems caused by KRCW, a third party or the user, or by any of the equipment or programming associated with or utilized in the Giveaway, or by any human, typographical, electronic, network or other error that may occur in receiving and/or processing of the entries in the Giveaway, or by infection by computer viruses, bugs, tampering, unauthorized intervention, fraud or technical failure.

f. These Official Rules shall be governed, construed and enforced pursuant to the laws of the State of Washington, without regard to the choice of law provisions thereof.

g. This Giveaway is subject to the privacy policy of KRCW, as posted on http://privacy.tribunemedia.com/.

9. OFFICIAL RULES AND WINNERS LIST: For a copy of the Official Rules or the name of the winner, send a self-addressed envelope to the Portland’s CW, ATTN: Portland Fall RV & Van Show, 10255 SW Arctic Drive, Beaverton, OR, 97005, by December 13, 2017. Rules are available at www.portlandscw.com/contests.

This Giveaway is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by or associated with Facebook.