Artist creates giant photo of toddler looking over U.S.-Mexico border wall

TECATE, Calif. – A giant cutout photo of a toddler overlooking the border wall from Mexico into the United States was revealed Wednesday.

The artist, known as “JR,” hopes to prompt discussions about immigration, the Associated Press reported.

The 65-foot-tall photo of the boy is pasted onto scaffolding near the Tecate border crossing, about 40 miles southeast of San Diego.

The artist has created other large-scale portraits around the world, including in Paris and Rio de Janeiro, and a good portion of his recent artwork has focused on immigrants, according to the Associated Press.

The piece will stay in Tecate for one month.