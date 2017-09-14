Pair accused of trying to steal entire utility pole after Hurricane Irma

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office in Florida says they caught a pair of men trying to make off with a massive utility pole Wednesday morning.

These two were caught stealing a JEA pole just this morning! Citizens watching out and officers cleaning up = partnership! #Irma #JSO pic.twitter.com/q6VKOvPKuU — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) September 13, 2017

They tweeted a picture of the two men, seated on a curb in handcuffs. In the background, there is an SUV with a giant pole strapped to the roof.

Multiple police departments in Florida have warned citizens about using the hurricane as an opportunity to commit crimes.

In Miami, police posted a photo of a jail cell full of people they say were caught looting.