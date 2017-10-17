JOIN US ON INSTAGRAM
CONNECT WITH US ON FACEBOOK

Check out The Flash & DC’s Legends of Tomorrow for an action packed Tuesday on Portland’s CW!

Posted 9:45 am, October 17, 2017, by

Don’t miss any of the thrill tonight as these superheroes take on two new action packed adventures.

Barry has his hands full when he takes on a dangerous meta who can control technology, while also confronting an obstacle in his personal life. Tonight at 8:00 pm on Portland’s CW.

At 9: 00 pm the Legends find themselves in 1870 to fix the anachronism which happens to be at P.T. Barnum’s fledgling circus.  However, Nate  and Ray accidentally free a saber toothed tiger, creating a bigger problem. 