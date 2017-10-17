× Check out The Flash & DC’s Legends of Tomorrow for an action packed Tuesday on Portland’s CW!

Don’t miss any of the thrill tonight as these superheroes take on two new action packed adventures.

Barry has his hands full when he takes on a dangerous meta who can control technology, while also confronting an obstacle in his personal life. Tonight at 8:00 pm on Portland’s CW.

At 9: 00 pm the Legends find themselves in 1870 to fix the anachronism which happens to be at P.T. Barnum’s fledgling circus. However, Nate and Ray accidentally free a saber toothed tiger, creating a bigger problem.