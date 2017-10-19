High school teacher receives awesome surprise ‘thank you’ from former student

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. -- A North Carolina high school teacher was eating at a restaurant when she was apparently spotted by a former student who ended up leaving her a touching note and a surprise.

“When the kids leave my classroom I want them to love biology too. I want them to learn about the living world,” Amy Hamilton told WGHP.

It's something that has already left a huge impression on at least one student.

Hamilton says Saturday night she went out to dinner with her sister at Rio Grande in Oak Ridge when her server handed her a note.

“[It said] 'Thank you for being the best biology teacher. I majored in biology because of my experiences in your classes, honors biology and A.P. biology. Enjoy!' and it said 'Class of 2007,'” she read.

“I just couldn't believe it. It was just such a nice note that it was wonderful,” Hamilton said.

The note was from a former student. She signed her name at the bottom and also left Hamilton with one more surprise.

“So, I asked my server like, 'Where is this young lady?' You know, this is so nice I wanted to see how she's doing and what she's doing and she's like, 'She's already left and she paid for your dinner.' So, I wasn't even able to thank her,” Hamilton said.

“Sometimes we don't know we are making a difference and just this little note told me that I do make a difference,” Hamilton said.

Hamilton says she hasn't been able to track that student down but hopes to hear from soon.