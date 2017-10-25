Riverdale & Dynasty are all-new tonight!

You won’t want to miss all the drama heating up on The CW’s Wednesday night lineup!

First up on Riverdale, Archie is makes a risky move to contact the mystery gunman, still haunted by his father’s shooting. Veronica is optimistic about Hiram’s promise of a ‘fresh start,’ and looks to introduce him to her friends. Jughead starts school on the Southside, and is quickly befreinded by a Serpent named Toni (guest star Vanessa Morgan). You won’t want to miss an all-new Riverdale, tonight at 8pm!

Next up on Dynasty, the Carrington’s throw it back to the 80’s in costumes for the Charity Gala. Fallon goes head to head with Blake over the use of the family name in her newest business venture, while Crystal is torn between her new family and her old when she finds out her sister is in danger. Catch up on all the family drama on Dynasty tonight at 9pm!