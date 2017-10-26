Get ready for danger on all-new episodes of Supernatural & Arrow tonight on The CW!

Familiar faces are in town this week on The CW’s all-new episodes of Supernatural and Arrow.

First on Supernatural, Missouri Mosley (guest star Loretta Devine) enlists the brothers help after a friend is murdered by a wraith with a taste for psychics. Missouri needs the brother’s help to protect her granddaughter, who has no idea she shares her grandmother’s power, and could be next on the wraith’s list. Tune in to Supernatural at 8pm!

Next up on Arrow, DC Character Onyx (guest star Chastity Dotson) comes to town as the head of a rogue black ops team, breaking into Kord Industries and stealing something lethal. Meanwhile, Oliver still struggles to connect with William, and reaches out to a surprising source for help. Catch Arrow tonight at 9pm!