Don’t miss all-new episodes tonight of The Flash and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow!

Meeting the parents is always tough…but Cisco’s situation might be a little worse.

Cisco is in trouble when Gypsy’s father, Breacher (guest star Danny Trejo) comes to town and immediately dislikes him, and then decides to hunt him. Meanwhile, Barry has trouble of his own when runs into his old nemesis, Ralph Dibny (guest star Hartley Sawyer).

Next up on DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, the Legends learn that Ray Palmer will die because they broke time, so they head back to 1988 to try and save him, but they find even more surprises when they get there. New to the ship, Zari must try to find her place and learn how to trust the team, while Stein begins a secret project causing Rory and Jax to become very suspicious. Don’t miss all the action, tonight at 9pm!