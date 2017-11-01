You don’t want to miss the drama unfold in all-new episodes of Riverdale and Dynasty!

JOIN US ON INSTAGRAM
Posted 8:20 am, November 1, 2017

First on Riverdale, Mayor McCoy calls an emergency town hall meeting when Archie’s plans spiral out of control. Betty causes further friction in her relationship when she keeps a secret from Jughead, and Veronica’s concern grows when she sees how far Archie will go for revenge. Always looming, the tension between the North and Southside finally comes to a head tonight, don’t miss it at 8pm!

Then on Dynasty, each of the Carringtons must choose – serve yourself, or save the family? Cristal and Blake take their belated honeymoon, Steven must save Sammy Jo, and Fallon confronts old demons in this drama-packed all-new episode. Tune in at 9pm!