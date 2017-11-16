Broken beaver dam floods neighborhood in Washington State

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILL CREEK, Wash. —Officials say two trees fell on a beaver dam in Mill Creek, Washington, sending water gushing through a suburban neighborhood.

The city of Mill Creek later said that the flooding occurred when two trees snapped in a Mill Creek wetland, fell and smashed a beaver dam, releasing a gush of water into neighborhoods.

The flooding closed 136th Street SE between SR 527 and Jackson High School, and people were encouraged to avoid the area, according to KCPQ.

Significant flooding has closed 136th Street SE in between SR 527 and Jackson High School. Please avoid the area and use alternate routes via 132nd Street SE or Trillium Blvd to get to Jackson High School. #millcreekwa pic.twitter.com/NaE4T9NLQ5 — City of Mill Creek (@millcreekwa) November 15, 2017

Silver Lake Water District is pumping out floodwater at the end of 132nd Street to a Type 2 catch basin that’s connected to a storm water system. The pumping is significantly reducing the rate of water flow. The cause of the flooding is currently unknown. — City of Mill Creek (@millcreekwa) November 15, 2017

@SnoCountyFire7 and @snocounty Public Works has sandbagged the neighborhood at 14th Dr SE And 136th. Silver Lake Water District continues to pump water on 136th. pic.twitter.com/VyLHHdSZei — City of Mill Creek (@millcreekwa) November 15, 2017