JOIN US ON INSTAGRAM
CONNECT WITH US ON FACEBOOK

Broken beaver dam floods neighborhood in Washington State

Posted 11:57 am, November 16, 2017, by

MILL CREEK, Wash. —Officials say two trees fell on a beaver dam in Mill Creek, Washington, sending water gushing through a suburban neighborhood.

The city of Mill Creek later said that the flooding occurred when two trees snapped in a Mill Creek wetland, fell and smashed a beaver dam, releasing a gush of water into neighborhoods.

The flooding closed 136th Street SE between SR 527 and Jackson High School, and people were encouraged to avoid the area, according to KCPQ.