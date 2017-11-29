Stores are selling $1,000 upside down Christmas trees

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Christmas may be about traditions, but some stores are flipping things around. They're selling upside down Christmas trees.

Home Depot, Target, Walmart, Kohls and Bed Bath & Beyond all have the them for sale. Some of the upside down trees are already sold out.

Upside down trees retail from $150-$1,000.

This isn't the first time the topsy-turvy trees have been fashionable. Home decorating website The Spruce says the tradition of "hanging a Christmas tree upside down from the ceiling is an old one in Central and Eastern Europe."

It may be an old tradition, but many people are confused.

The upside-down Christmas tree is exactly why I don't bother to keep up with trends - it looks ridiculous 🙃 pic.twitter.com/6ALgFhVmul — emily hill (@itsemilyhill) November 27, 2017

Others were confused by the price.