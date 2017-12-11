Starbucks debuts latest crazy creation: The Christmas Tree Frappuccino

As soon as stores roll out those red cups, you know Starbucks is in the mood for Christmas and social media strangely lights up with seasonal spirit, too.

From a zombie themed drink creation and a beverage inspired by unicorns, the coffee giant is finding new ways to capture customers’ attention.

This month, it’s the Christmas Tree Frappuccino.

Hope this fits in the living room. The #ChristmasTreeFrappuccino is here through 12/11. 😁🚗🎄✨ (US and Canada) A post shared by Starbucks Frappuccino (@frappuccino) on Dec 7, 2017 at 7:05am PST

According to the company’s website, the drink is described as a menagerie of flavors. “Delicious mocha and peppermint are blended with milk and ice, topped with a festive tree made of matcha-infused whipped cream, a caramel drizzle and candied cranberries finished off with a strawberry tree ‘topper.'”

Whether the drink is delicious is debatable. Customers have expressed strong opinions about this year’s unusual drinks but even the negative reviews haven’t deterred coffee enthusiasts from snapping pictures and splashing them across social media.

If you need to spruce up your Instagram, you only have until the middle of the month. The Christmas Tree Frappuccino will disappear from menus on Dec. 11.