J.J. Watt makes 6-year-old’s day after boy suffers same injury as NFL star

MANVEL, Texas – A star professional football player found a unique way to put a huge smile on the face of a Texas boy going through a rough time.

Six-year-old Cooper Davis broke his leg in a trampoline accident on Monday.

“I felt a snap, and I heard it, but they didn’t,” Cooper told KIAH.

The doctor confirmed Cooper had a tibial plateau fracture. That’s the same injury suffered by Houston’s hero - star defensive end for the Texans, J.J. Watt.

“He woke up and he’s like ‘Hey can I have my jersey?’ He put it on , and he goes, ‘Hey mom, I’m J.J.!' his mother Judith said. "I decided hey, I’m going to tweet this out to (J.J. Watt) and let him know 'Hey there’s a little boy out here that’s got an injury like you and … he thinks it’s kinda cool ya know, to be like his idol.'”

And being the stand-up guy he is, Watt responded:

Ahh man I’m so sorry to hear that, but love to see him smiling!! Tell him that this is just a test to see how tough we are and we’re gonna come back stronger than ever!!! #OneDayAtATime

(and DM me his GamerTag, I’ll play some XBox with him to help pass the time!) https://t.co/iBAE9K3LL7 — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) January 2, 2018

“He cries because he wants to get up and run, he wants to get up and play. I didn’t even say anything about him playing Xbox, he just noticed that Xbox remote was in his hand and he knows that’s how kids connect. For him to take those few seconds of his time to do that for my son is a blessing,” Judith explained.

“It made me happy. At first I didn’t think it was real, but now I do,” Cooper said with a huge smile on his face.

The two went head to head, in a sports game of course, and it was close, but … “At the last part, I won, because he was going for the ball, and then I was, I was using the speed boost,” explained Cooper. "Yeah, that speed boost will get ‘em every time."