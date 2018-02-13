JOIN US ON INSTAGRAM
CWhat’s Portland: “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” LIVE coming to Revolution Hall!

Posted 5:41 pm, February 13, 2018

Musical theater nerds and Rachel Bloom fans rejoice! Wait, those two groups of people might be one in the same ….

 

We’re really talking to you, “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” fans … the cast of the show is going on tour and they’re ready to show off their song-and-dance chops in Portland. Tickets go on sale Wednesday at noon, for the show on Saturday, March 31 at Revolution Hall.

 

 

“It’s not just a performance, it’s an ongoing dialogue between the performers and the audience. We are so excited to offer new renditions of some of our beloved songs and connect with our amazing fans,” CEG co-creator, EP and star Rachel Bloom told Entertainment Weekly.”

 

(Rachel, we’re so excited to connect with you, too!)

 

And while this jam doesn’t feature the leading cast, we wouldn’t mind a killer rendition of “Put Yourself First.”

🎶He’ll be like damn you’re hot, let’s buy a house in Portland!🎵