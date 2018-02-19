Fergie blasted for ‘awful’ rendition of national anthem

LOS ANGELES, Calif. – Fergie delivered a sultry performance of the National Anthem at the star-studded NBA All-Star Game, taking many by surprise.
The Black Eye Peas singer delivered a jazz-inspired rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner” before the 67th edition of the NBA All-Star Game at L.A.’s Staples Center Sunday night.
Cameras captured celebrities and players smiling or chuckling – instead of enjoying the country’s anthem.
The rendition took Fergie more than two-minutes to sing.
Charles Barkley joked that he “needed a cigarette” after Fergie’s performance, while Shaquille O’Neal called her rendition “different” and “sexy.”
Here’s a look at some of the social media reaction:
Players faces during Fergie’s rendition of the National Anthem… pic.twitter.com/QQ3VXaBchT
— Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) February 19, 2018
Who saw Fergie's national anthem performance at the NBA All Star Game? I think mine was better lowkey
— Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) February 19, 2018
Fergie’s rendition of the National Anthem was originally written by Francis Scott Out of Key.
— bob saget (@bobsaget) February 19, 2018
Fergie, release this now! I’m bopping.
Get the last laugh. And, make it make sense.. pic.twitter.com/OAlAcbeVPy
— Kirk Moore (@KirkWrites79) February 19, 2018
All-Star Report Card
LeBron: A+
Fergie: F
More: https://t.co/0jP4pK7BoJ pic.twitter.com/f5EKaNvsWg
— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 19, 2018
Me: #Fergie #NBAAllStar2018 National Anthem was THE WORST!
Carl Lewis: Hold my beer pic.twitter.com/J0A8lFU9Gm
— Reggie Watkins (@ReggieWatkinsJr) February 19, 2018
Just watching all the players’ reactions to Fergie has me dying 💀 pic.twitter.com/1887xdKW2M
— Athlete Tweets™ (@AthleteTweetsO) February 19, 2018