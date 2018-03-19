× The most dangerous (and safest) states for drivers

If you’ve ever taken a cross-country roadtrip, you probably noticed — in addition to changes in scenery — differences in road conditions, traffic laws, driving behaviors, and vehicle choice when moving from state to state. Perhaps less obvious, though, is that these differences make certain states far more dangerous (or more safe) than others when it comes to driving.

To evaluate road safety across the U.S., auto insurance comparison site AutoInsurance.org analyzed the most recent NHTSA Fatality Analysis Reporting System (FARS) data. Using this data, its researchers computed certain safety indicators for every state. Below is a heatmap showing road fatalities per 100,000 by state.

The data highlights one obvious trend — the more rural the state, the more dangerous the roads (generally). While city driving can be intimidating — with their busy intersections, high densities of pedestrians, and difficult parking among other challenges — urban roads are actually far safer.

In 2016, for example, the total number of deaths that occurred as a result of accidents on rural roads actually exceeded that which occurred on urban roads (18,590 vs. 17,656) despite rural roads being far less traveled. When adjusting these numbers for traffic volume differences, the disparity is striking. The fatality rate per vehicle mile driven is almost three time higher on rural roads than urban ones, according to AutoInsurance.org research. Not surprisingly, as the percent of miles driven on rural roads increases (for each state), so does the fatality rate.

So, next time you’re behind the wheel, keep these statistics in mind. While driving in rural areas might seem safer, the data shows otherwise. The below list, ordered from safest to most dangerous, shows how all 50 states and the District of Columbia stack up in terms of road safety.

51. District of Columbia

Road fatalities per 100,000: 4.1

4.1 Total fatal crashes: 26

26 % of crashes involving alcohol: 39%

39% % of crashes involving a distracted driver: 4%

4% % of miles driven on rural roads: 0%

50. Rhode Island

Road fatalities per 100,000: 4.8

4.8 Total fatal crashes: 48

48 % of crashes involving alcohol: 38%

38% % of crashes involving a distracted driver: 6%

6% % of miles driven on rural roads: 11%

49. New York

Road fatalities per 100,000: 5.2

5.2 Total fatal crashes: 965

965 % of crashes involving alcohol: 17%

17% % of crashes involving a distracted driver: 13%

13% % of miles driven on rural roads: 16%

48. Massachusetts

Road fatalities per 100,000: 5.8

5.8 Total fatal crashes: 359

359 % of crashes involving alcohol: 29%

29% % of crashes involving a distracted driver: 11%

11% % of miles driven on rural roads: 4%

47. New Jersey

Road fatalities per 100,000: 6.7

6.7 Total fatal crashes: 569

569 % of crashes involving alcohol: 22%

22% % of crashes involving a distracted driver: 33%

33% % of miles driven on rural roads: 5%

46. Minnesota

Road fatalities per 100,000: 7.2

7.2 Total fatal crashes: 357

357 % of crashes involving alcohol: 28%

28% % of crashes involving a distracted driver: 8%

8% % of miles driven on rural roads: 38%

45. Washington

Road fatalities per 100,000: 7.6

7.6 Total fatal crashes: 504

504 % of crashes involving alcohol: 32%

32% % of crashes involving a distracted driver: 25%

25% % of miles driven on rural roads: 24%

44. Connecticut

Road fatalities per 100,000: 8.2

8.2 Total fatal crashes: 281

281 % of crashes involving alcohol: 30%

30% % of crashes involving a distracted driver: 5%

5% % of miles driven on rural roads: 6%

43. Illinois

Road fatalities per 100,000: 8.4

8.4 Total fatal crashes: 1,003

1,003 % of crashes involving alcohol: 26%

26% % of crashes involving a distracted driver: 5%

5% % of miles driven on rural roads: 21%

42. Hawaii

Road fatalities per 100,000: 8.5

8.5 Total fatal crashes: 109

109 % of crashes involving alcohol: 25%

25% % of crashes involving a distracted driver: 17%

17% % of miles driven on rural roads: 7%

41. Maryland

Road fatalities per 100,000: 8.5

8.5 Total fatal crashes: 472

472 % of crashes involving alcohol: 24%

24% % of crashes involving a distracted driver: 6%

6% % of miles driven on rural roads: 12%

40. Virginia

Road fatalities per 100,000: 9.2

9.2 Total fatal crashes: 722

722 % of crashes involving alcohol: 29%

29% % of crashes involving a distracted driver: 20%

20% % of miles driven on rural roads: 32%

39. Pennsylvania

Road fatalities per 100,000: 9.3

9.3 Total fatal crashes: 1,088

1,088 % of crashes involving alcohol: 24%

24% % of crashes involving a distracted driver: 6%

6% % of miles driven on rural roads: 30%

38. California

Road fatalities per 100,000: 9.4

9.4 Total fatal crashes: 3,357

3,357 % of crashes involving alcohol: 23%

23% % of crashes involving a distracted driver: 5%

5% % of miles driven on rural roads: 14%

37. Utah

Road fatalities per 100,000: 9.5

9.5 Total fatal crashes: 259

259 % of crashes involving alcohol: 20%

20% % of crashes involving a distracted driver: 7%

7% % of miles driven on rural roads: 29%

36. Ohio

Road fatalities per 100,000: 9.8

9.8 Total fatal crashes: 1,053

1,053 % of crashes involving alcohol: 34%

34% % of crashes involving a distracted driver: 6%

6% % of miles driven on rural roads: 25%

35. Vermont

Road fatalities per 100,000: 9.9

9.9 Total fatal crashes: 57

57 % of crashes involving alcohol: 47%

47% % of crashes involving a distracted driver: 5%

5% % of miles driven on rural roads: 66%

34. New Hampshire

Road fatalities per 100,000: 10.2

10.2 Total fatal crashes: 130

130 % of crashes involving alcohol: 30%

30% % of crashes involving a distracted driver: 4%

4% % of miles driven on rural roads: 34%

33. Wisconsin

Road fatalities per 100,000: 10.6

10.6 Total fatal crashes: 544

544 % of crashes involving alcohol: 32%

32% % of crashes involving a distracted driver: 18%

18% % of miles driven on rural roads: 42%

32. Michigan

Road fatalities per 100,000: 10.7

10.7 Total fatal crashes: 980

980 % of crashes involving alcohol: 25%

25% % of crashes involving a distracted driver: 6%

6% % of miles driven on rural roads: 22%

31. Colorado

Road fatalities per 100,000: 11.3

11.3 Total fatal crashes: 558

558 % of crashes involving alcohol: 34%

34% % of crashes involving a distracted driver: 12%

12% % of miles driven on rural roads: 28%

30. Alaska

Road fatalities per 100,000: 11.4

11.4 Total fatal crashes: 78

78 % of crashes involving alcohol: 45%

45% % of crashes involving a distracted driver: 1%

1% % of miles driven on rural roads: 41%

29. Nebraska

Road fatalities per 100,000: 11.6

11.6 Total fatal crashes: 194

194 % of crashes involving alcohol: 39%

39% % of crashes involving a distracted driver: 7%

7% % of miles driven on rural roads: 57%

28. Nevada

Road fatalities per 100,000: 11.6

11.6 Total fatal crashes: 303

303 % of crashes involving alcohol: 30%

30% % of crashes involving a distracted driver: 3%

3% % of miles driven on rural roads: 29%

27. Maine

Road fatalities per 100,000: 12.1

12.1 Total fatal crashes: 151

151 % of crashes involving alcohol: 31%

31% % of crashes involving a distracted driver: 2%

2% % of miles driven on rural roads: 64%

26. Oregon

Road fatalities per 100,000: 12.4

12.4 Total fatal crashes: 446

446 % of crashes involving alcohol: 27%

27% % of crashes involving a distracted driver: 2%

2% % of miles driven on rural roads: 39%

25. Indiana

Road fatalities per 100,000: 12.5

12.5 Total fatal crashes: 768

768 % of crashes involving alcohol: 18%

18% % of crashes involving a distracted driver: 5%

5% % of miles driven on rural roads: 38%

24. Delaware

Road fatalities per 100,000: 12.7

12.7 Total fatal crashes: 116

116 % of crashes involving alcohol: 31%

31% % of crashes involving a distracted driver: 14%

14% % of miles driven on rural roads: 26%

23. Iowa

Road fatalities per 100,000: 13.0

13.0 Total fatal crashes: 356

356 % of crashes involving alcohol: 26%

26% % of crashes involving a distracted driver: 9%

9% % of miles driven on rural roads: 61%

22. South Dakota

Road fatalities per 100,000: 13.6

13.6 Total fatal crashes: 103

103 % of crashes involving alcohol: 42%

42% % of crashes involving a distracted driver: 9%

9% % of miles driven on rural roads: 77%

21. Texas

Road fatalities per 100,000: 14.0

14.0 Total fatal crashes: 3,407

3,407 % of crashes involving alcohol: 25%

25% % of crashes involving a distracted driver: 11%

11% % of miles driven on rural roads: 24%

20. Arizona

Road fatalities per 100,000: 14.3

14.3 Total fatal crashes: 865

865 % of crashes involving alcohol: 23%

23% % of crashes involving a distracted driver: 6%

6% % of miles driven on rural roads: 32%

19. North Carolina

Road fatalities per 100,000: 14.6

14.6 Total fatal crashes: 1,348

1,348 % of crashes involving alcohol: 28%

28% % of crashes involving a distracted driver: 12%

12% % of miles driven on rural roads: 28%

18. West Virginia

Road fatalities per 100,000: 14.6

14.6 Total fatal crashes: 250

250 % of crashes involving alcohol: 28%

28% % of crashes involving a distracted driver: 2%

2% % of miles driven on rural roads: 44%

17. Kansas

Road fatalities per 100,000: 14.8

14.8 Total fatal crashes: 381

381 % of crashes involving alcohol: 21%

21% % of crashes involving a distracted driver: 25%

25% % of miles driven on rural roads: 52%

16. Georgia

Road fatalities per 100,000: 15.4

15.4 Total fatal crashes: 1,422

1,422 % of crashes involving alcohol: 22%

22% % of crashes involving a distracted driver: 5%

5% % of miles driven on rural roads: 25%

15. North Dakota

Road fatalities per 100,000: 15.4

15.4 Total fatal crashes: 102

102 % of crashes involving alcohol: 48%

48% % of crashes involving a distracted driver: 11%

11% % of miles driven on rural roads: 73%

14. Idaho

Road fatalities per 100,000: 15.5

15.5 Total fatal crashes: 232

232 % of crashes involving alcohol: 28%

28% % of crashes involving a distracted driver: 21%

21% % of miles driven on rural roads: 57%

13. Missouri

Road fatalities per 100,000: 15.6

15.6 Total fatal crashes: 868

868 % of crashes involving alcohol: 28%

28% % of crashes involving a distracted driver: 9%

9% % of miles driven on rural roads: 37%

12. Florida

Road fatalities per 100,000: 15.9

15.9 Total fatal crashes: 2,933

2,933 % of crashes involving alcohol: 21%

21% % of crashes involving a distracted driver: 8%

8% % of miles driven on rural roads: 19%

11. Tennessee

Road fatalities per 100,000: 15.9

15.9 Total fatal crashes: 966

966 % of crashes involving alcohol: 23%

23% % of crashes involving a distracted driver: 13%

13% % of miles driven on rural roads: 30%

10. Louisiana

Road fatalities per 100,000: 16.3

16.3 Total fatal crashes: 704

704 % of crashes involving alcohol: 30%

30% % of crashes involving a distracted driver: 19%

19% % of miles driven on rural roads: 33%

9. Oklahoma

Road fatalities per 100,000: 17.6

17.6 Total fatal crashes: 624

624 % of crashes involving alcohol: 28%

28% % of crashes involving a distracted driver: 8%

8% % of miles driven on rural roads: 45%

8. Arkansas

Road fatalities per 100,000: 18.4

18.4 Total fatal crashes: 488

488 % of crashes involving alcohol: 23%

23% % of crashes involving a distracted driver: 5%

5% % of miles driven on rural roads: 45%

7. Montana

Road fatalities per 100,000: 18.6

18.6 Total fatal crashes: 171

171 % of crashes involving alcohol: 48%

48% % of crashes involving a distracted driver: 9%

9% % of miles driven on rural roads: 75%

6. Kentucky

Road fatalities per 100,000: 18.9

18.9 Total fatal crashes: 763

763 % of crashes involving alcohol: 25%

25% % of crashes involving a distracted driver: 25%

25% % of miles driven on rural roads: 52%

5. Wyoming

Road fatalities per 100,000: 19.2

19.2 Total fatal crashes: 100

100 % of crashes involving alcohol: 29%

29% % of crashes involving a distracted driver: 15%

15% % of miles driven on rural roads: 76%

4. New Mexico

Road fatalities per 100,000: 19.3

19.3 Total fatal crashes: 358

358 % of crashes involving alcohol: 29%

29% % of crashes involving a distracted driver: 40%

40% % of miles driven on rural roads: 54%

3. South Carolina

Road fatalities per 100,000: 21.0

21.0 Total fatal crashes: 936

936 % of crashes involving alcohol: 36%

36% % of crashes involving a distracted driver: 5%

5% % of miles driven on rural roads: 43%

2. Alabama

Road fatalities per 100,000: 21.4

21.4 Total fatal crashes: 937

937 % of crashes involving alcohol: 15%

15% % of crashes involving a distracted driver: 5%

5% % of miles driven on rural roads: 38%

1. Mississippi

Road fatalities per 100,000: 23.1

23.1 Total fatal crashes: 628

628 % of crashes involving alcohol: 16%

16% % of crashes involving a distracted driver: 0%

0% % of miles driven on rural roads: 50%

Methodology

AutoInsurance.org analyzed vehicle accident data from the NHTSA Fatality Analysis Reporting System. The NHTSA FARS data only includes accidents that resulted in a fatality. State population data was obtained from the American Community Survey 2012-2016 5-Year Estimates. Annual vehicle miles driven by state and road type were obtained from the Federal Highway Administration Office of Highway Policy Information.

All data used is from 2016, the most recent available.

Using this data, summary statistics for each state were determined.

States were then ordered based on road fatalities per 100,000 people.

The percent of crashes involving alcohol is the percent of fatal crashes in which one or more of the drivers involved had a positive BAC, or if the police reported alcohol involvement for the accident.

The percent of crashes involving a distracted driver is the percent of fatal crashes in which one or more of the drivers involved was reported to have been distracted prior to realization of the impending accident, or prior to impact if realization of the impending accident did not occur.

The NHTSA defines distracted driving as diversion of attention from the driving task to some other activity. Driving while daydreaming or lost in thought is considered distracted driving. Physical conditions/impairments (fatigue, alcohol, medical condition, etc.) or psychological states (anger, emotional, depressed, etc.) are not.