Life Sentence’s co-creators talk plots, plans and the influence of parenting

“Life Sentence,” created by Erin Cardillo and Richard Keith, debuted on Portland’s CW on March 7. The show stars Lucy Hale as Stella who finds out her terminal cancer is cured so she will have to live with all the choices she made when she decided to “live like she was dying.” Catch the show each Wednesday at 9 p.m.

We caught up with the show’s creators to peek behind the curtain and see how the idea came about — and what messages they hope to drive home.

So, Erin and Richard, how did you come up with the idea for this show?

Erin: Several years ago, Rich had written a feature script that was very “Fault in Our Stars.” And then that movie came out. And several other like it. And he realized his script probably wasn’t going to get made. But we both loved it and discussed turning it into a TV show. For TV though, we wanted to put a twist on it. So, we thought, what if instead of her dying and the boy she’d fallen in love with (and married on a whim) moving forward a changed man, what if she didn’t die after all and they were just stuck together living a normal life? … But totally unprepared for it.

Richard: What do you mean my script isn’t going to get made!? (Takes deep breathe and accepts the inevitable.) Erin’s right. Much like “My So Called Life,” I wrote something way ahead of its time. Unlike “My So Called Life,” nobody made It. And while it was on the shelf not getting made — even though Rob Reiner, himself, tried to make it — it became derivative of itself. But the story stuck with Erin and I. It was the now classic story of boy meets girl, boy gets girl, boy finds out girl is dying and loses her but, in the end, gains a new perspective himself and of life in general. And Erin and I both thought that it would be interesting if the end of that movie wasn’t the finish line of their story, but instead it was only the beginning. What if she lived? Then what? #LifeSentence.

Where were you watching it when episode 1 aired?

Erin: We had a premiere party at the Downtown Independent theater in LA with the cast and LA crew and some friends. It was great to all be together except we missed Lucy, who was in NY doing press. We tried to FaceTime her in to say hi to everyone before it aired, but the technology didn’t work — which was funny because we had a hundred people who work in TV production in the room and no one could figure out how to hook up FaceTime to the movie screen.

Richard: What Erin said is true. We were standing at the front of a theater trying to introduce the star of our show but mostly just kept saying “can you hear us now?” Spoiler alert: she could not.

What are some items on your own bucket list?

Erin: More travel is a big one for me. I’d love to go to Australia, New Zealand and Japan for starters.

Richard: Travel is a big one for me, too. I’m a huge frequent flier mile nerd. I follow The Points Guy, etc., among others, so I’ve saved up almost two million miles and am excited to use them. I’ve been to Italy a few times, so I’d also really like to learn Italian. I speak pretty decent Spanish. I’d love to get scuba certified. I really want to see Antarctica at some point. And, more than anything, I’d like to find a way for my daughter to think I’m cool, even when she becomes a teenager.

How is this show relatable for all families?

Erin: At it’s core, the show is about having each other’s backs and not abandoning each other when times get tough. That’s what family is about for us, and we think that will resonate. ​

Richard: I think every family has its dysfunction and can find reasons to put off dealing with their problems and moving forward in their individual lives. Sometimes it’s our own fault, sometimes we blame it on those we love, sometimes we have a really good reason — like the Abbotts do, a family tragedy — but, at the end of the day, tomorrow is coming whether we like It or not and eventually we all have to deal with It.

Which character will surprise us the most in the first season?

Erin: The obvious one is Aiden, Stella’s big brother, who I’ll let Rich tell you about. But, I also think Lizzie, Stella’s big sister, has a great journey this season. When we meet, she is unhappy in her life having sacrificed so much for Stella and it makes her seem cold, but the way she’s able to turn her life around softens her as a person and we see a real warm come from her that wasn’t there when the series began.

Richard: Wow, Erin, way to punt that question to me. Sheesh. ‘Lay-zee!’ But yes, Erin is right. I think at the outset Aiden looks like a ne’er-do-well slacker, but at his core we’ve always seen him as this sort of lazy, rogue genius — a man who can find the shortest distance between two points and knows how to do the least work possible to be happy and get what he wants. But as the series unfolds he finds out that not only is he capable of more in life, he wants more out of life and to get it, he’s going to have to start taking the long way.

Tell us about your writing process. How do the words hit the page and then get brought to life?

Erin: So many steps! First, it’s all about the writer’s room —12 people sitting around a table hashing out a story, making adjustments as multiple sets of notes come in from our production company, then the studio, then the network. It’s ‘story by committee,’ which is always tough, but when you land on something 20 plus people all like you hope you have it right.

Richard: When it’s just the two of us — on pilots, etc. — we start with an idea we’re both exited about. We outline the entire thing together and then one of us takes the first pass at the draft. From there, we bounce it back-and-forth until it’s in decent shape and then we do the final pass together which involves us acting scenes out — often in Erin’s dining room, much to the chagrin and dismay of her neighbors. On (our past CW show) “Signficant Mother,” I think her neighbors though Erin was either a sex addict or operating a black market dildo shop out of her house — both were true, in the early days. We had to make a living somehow.

What part of the show’s message makes you the most proud?

Erin: For me, it’s the hope that even in the darkest moments of life, you can always be surprised by grace.

Richard: For me, it’s the idea that even though you may not always succeed, people will let you make another TV show. 😉 Seriously though, I think the thing I like most, which is a common theme in this show and our last (“Significant Mother”), is the journey of coming to accept your parents as real, flawed people who are as just messed up and clueless as you are — sorry mom and dad — and learning to love them anyway. As a new father, I think that’s a lesson you need to learn so that you can, ideally, accept your child(ren) for who they are, for who they want to be, rather than just who you wish they were. (Side note my daughter is way more awesome than me so it’s been easy for me so far.)

Watch new episodes of “Life Sentence” on Portland’s CW Wednesdays at 9PM.