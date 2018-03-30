× Spirit Mountain Casino “Play and Stay”

Spirit Mountain Casino Play and Stay Sweepstakes Official Rules

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN.

SPONSOR : Tribune Broadcasting Portland, LLC, 10255 SW Arctic Drive, Beaverton, OR 97005 (“Sponsor” or “KRCW”). Sweepstakes Period: The Spirit Mountain Casino Play and Stay Sweepstakes (the “Sweepstakes”) entry period begins at 12:01 am PT on April 2, 2018 and ends at 11:59 pm PT on June 24, 2018. Weekly winners will be pulled from all entrants. Winners will be drawn on or about the following dates: April 9, 2018; April 16, 2018; April 23, 2018; April 30, 2018; May 7, 2018; May 14, 2018; May 21, 2018; May 28, 2018; June 4, 2018; June 11, 2018; June 18, 2018; and June 25, 2018. Contest Entry: To enter, go to the Portland’s CW Facebook page (facebook.com/portlandscw) and click on the Spirit Mountain Casino Play and Stay link. You must have a Facebook account to enter. If you don’t already have a Facebook account, visit http://www.facebook.com to create one. It is free to create an account. By clicking on the link you will be directed to the Sweepstakes entry form on which you will be required to accurately provide all information requested, including without limitation name, telephone number, date of birth, zip code and a valid email address. Entrants may enter only once during the Sweepstakes Period. All entries must be received no later than 11:59 pm (PT) on June 24, 2018. Any entries submitted after this date and time will not be eligible. By entering, each entrant acknowledges that (i) the Sweepstakes is no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by or associated with Facebook and (ii) information provided is being disclosed to KRCW and not to Facebook. Incomplete entries will be disqualified. Multiple entries from the same entrant will be disqualified if discovered by Sponsor. If there is a dispute as to the identity of any entrant, the authorized account holder of the email address or account used to register will be deemed to be the entrant. The “authorized account holder” is the natural person assigned an email address by an Internet access provider, online service provider or other organization responsible for assigning email addresses for the domain associated with the submitted address. Eligibility: VOID WHERE PROHIBITED BY LAW. This Sweepstakes is open only to legal U.S. residents residing within the KRCW broadcast viewing area in the State of Oregon, who are 21 years of age or older at time of entry. Entrants must possess valid state or government-issued identification or other proof of identity and residency, as determined by KRCW. Employees of KRCW and of its parents, affiliates, and subsidiaries and of the Sweepstakes’ participating sponsors, employees of other television, radio stations, cable systems, networks, staff and employees of Spirit Mountain Casino and all of its subsidiaries, or affiliates, and such employees’ immediate family or household members are not eligible to enter or win. The term “immediate family” includes spouses, siblings, parents, children, grandparents and grandchildren, and any other person residing at the same household whether or not related. KRCW, in its sole discretion, will determine the eligibility of any and all entrants. Winner Selection: One winner will be chosen by random drawing from all eligible entrants each Monday around 3:00 pm PT, during the duration of the Sweepstakes (April 2, 2018 through June 24, 2018). Each potential winner is subject to eligibility verification and compliance with these Rules. The selected winner must have a valid Facebook account, email address or phone number where they can be notified, and KRCW will attempt to notify winner via that account, email address or phone number. If winner does not respond within 24 hours of KRCW’s first attempted contact, if winner fails to provide required identification or to sign and return required documents by deadlines set by Sponsor, if winner is determined to be ineligible, or if winner is not in compliance with these Rules, KRCW reserves the right to disqualify the selected winner and award the prize to another entrant randomly selected from all remaining entries for that drawing (time permitting). All results, even if announced, are unofficial until winner is verified. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries for each drawing. Prize Acceptance/Restrictions: The selected winners will be subject to verification of his/her name, age and eligibility. In order to claim his or her prize, winner must appear in person at the business offices of Portland’s CW, located at 10255 SW Arctic Drive, Beaverton, OR 97005, during station hours, Monday through Friday, 8 am through 4:30 pm, excluding holidays. The selected winner will be required to sign KRCW’s prepared Affidavit of Eligibility/Release of Liability and Publicity. Prizes: There are 12 prizes, one for each weekly drawing. One certificate for a one-night stay for two at Spirit Mountain Lodge in Grand Ronde (double room, standard accommodations) and one KRCW swag bag. Approximate retail value of prize: $150.00. Prize cannot be redeemed for cash or substituted for any other items by winner. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute a comparable prize of like or greater value, including cash for prize, for any reason. Costs of transportation, parking, souvenirs, and refreshments and any other cost not specifically included in the prize are the sole responsibility of the winner. Properly claimed prizes will be awarded, but in no event will KRCW award more prizes than provided for in these Rules. Winner may be required to present a major credit card at check-in to provide for incidentals. Room must be used by deadline provided by Spirit Mountain. Rooms are subject to availability, and certain blackout dates may apply. Certificate must be redeemed by 7/31/18. All federal, state and local taxes on the value of the prize are the sole responsibility of the Winner. Guest of winner must be 21 or older. Guest of winner may be required to sign and return Release prior to accompanying winner to Spirit Mountain Lodge. GENERAL CONDITIONS: ANY ATTEMPT TO DAMAGE OR UNDERMINE THE FAIR AND LEGITIMATE OPERATION OF THIS SWEEPSTAKES WILL RESULT IN DISQUALIFICATION FROM THE SWEEPSTAKES IF DISCOVERED BY SPONSOR. KRCW is not responsible and shall not be liable for any injuries, losses or damages of any kind caused by Entrant’s participation in the Sweepstakes or winner’s or his/her guest’s receipt or use of the Prize. All entrants agree to release, indemnify and hold harmless Sponsor, Spirit Mountain Casino, Facebook, and their respective parent companies and affiliates, and each of their respective employees, representatives, sponsors and advertisers, from any and all liability, loss, damage, costs, causes of action or claims related to the winner or guest’s participation in the Sweepstakes and receipt or the prize, including without limitation, claims for personal injury, death, property damage, defamation, emotional distress, infringement of intellectual property rights, and claims based on the rights of publicity or privacy. Neither the failure of KRCW to insist upon or enforce strict performance of any provision of these Official Rules or the failure, delay or omission by KRCW in exercising any right with respect to any term of these Official Rules, will be construed as a waiver or relinquishment to any extent of KRCW’s right to assert or rely upon any such provision or right in that or any other instance. If there is any conflict between any term of these Official Rules and any of the entry or marketing materials used in connection with the Sweepstakes, the terms of the Official Rules will govern. KRCW reserves the right, if necessary, to modify Sweepstakes deadlines in its sole discretion. Any such changes will be announced and posted on KRCW’s website at www.portlandscw.com/contests. If for any reason, this Sweepstakes is not capable of running as planned, including infection by computer virus, tampering, fraud, technical failure, or any other cause that corrupts or threatens the administration, security or integrity of the Sweepstakes, Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to terminate or suspend the Sweepstakes or any portion of the Sweepstakes. If Sponsor terminates the Sweepstakes, it will choose the remaining winners by random drawing from among all eligible, non-winning, non-suspect entries received prior to termination of the Sweepstakes. If Sponsor terminates or modifies the Sweepstakes, Sponsor will post notice on the official Sweepstakes website. Neither KRCW nor Facebook is responsible for any damaged, tampered with, delayed, illegible, incomplete, inaccurate, garbled, late, lost, forged, misaddressed, misdirected, mutilated, mass machine-generated, unintelligible, incomprehensible, or entries otherwise not in compliance with these Official Rules, difficulties in Internet transmission or the functioning of the Facebook service. In addition, KRCW is not responsible for any typographical errors in these Official Rules, or any promotional materials for the Sweepstakes, or for any kind of computer, electronic, hardware, software, Internet, network, technical or telephone failures and/or problems caused by KRCW, a third party or the user, or by any of the equipment or programming associated with or utilized in the Sweepstakes, or by any human, typographical, electronic, network or other error that may occur in receiving and/or processing of the entries in the Sweepstakes, or by infection by computer viruses, bugs, tampering, unauthorized intervention, fraud or technical failure. These Official Rules are governed, construed and enforced pursuant to the laws of the State of Oregon, without regard to the choice of law provisions thereof. All causes of action arising out of or related to this Sweepstakes, or prize awarded, will be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action, and exclusively by the appropriate court in the city of Seattle, to which participant submits to personal jurisdiction. This Sweepstakes is subject to the privacy policy of KRCW, as posted on the KRCW website at portlandscw.com/privacypolicy.

OFFICIAL RULES AND WINNERS LIST : For a copy of the Official Rules or the names of the winners, send a self-addressed envelope to the Portland’s CW, ATTN: Spirit Mountain Casino Play and Stay Sweepstakes, 10255 SW Arctic Drive, Beaverton, Oregon 97005, by September 24, 2018 (specifying either Official Rules or winners list). Rules are also available at www.portlandscw.com/contests.

This Sweepstakes is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by or associated with Facebook.

Must be 21 or older to gamble. Know when to stop before you start. Gambling problem? Call 800-522-4700.

­­­