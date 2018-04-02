× Video shows 11-foot alligator taking swim in Florida pool

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. – A Florida homeowner discovered a big surprise in their swimming pool on Saturday.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Department said it received a call about an alligator from a homeowner and when deputies arrived they found an 11-foot alligator enjoying itself in a swimming pool.

The sheriff’s department posted video and photos of the gator on Facebook and they immediately went viral.

Authorities called in a trapper to safely remove the alligator.