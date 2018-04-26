J.K. Rowling says there’s a door to Hogwarts at a Chicago train station

CHICAGO — Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling responded to a Twitter user who asked about a door to Hogwarts they spotted at a Chicago train stop.
Twitter user Michal Wilczewski posted a photo of a chalk-drawn door on the side of a building next to the Damen Blue Line stop. He asked the author if she could tell him more about it, according to the Chicago Tribune.
“@jk_rowling can you tell me more about this door to Hogwarts at the Damen Blue Line stop in Chicago?” the Tweet said.
@jk_rowling can you tell me more about this door to Hogwarts at the Damen Blue Line stop in Chicago? pic.twitter.com/9O5IcAopU0
— Michał Wilczewski (@mehow87) April 25, 2018
The author responded to Wilczewski and told him the entrance is for exchange students from Ilvermorny.
Ilvermorny is a North American wizarding school located at the top of Mount Greylock.
Rowling did not specify if the door takes students straight to Hogwarts or if a CTA train provides transportation.
It's for exchange students from Ilvermorny. Duh. https://t.co/pcZdtZAmtp
— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) April 25, 2018