Video shows man carrying stranded dolphin off the beach

GUANGDONG, China — A man at the beach saw a stranded dolphin and apparently put the animal over his shoulder and tried taking it home.

Channel NewsAsia reported that the man found the dolphin on Hailing Island in the southern Guangdong province of China.

The man reportedly placed the dolphin in his car and then drove away. Video footage shows him carrying it over his shoulder.

Chinese officials are looking for the man after the video was shared on Chinese social media.

“Dolphins are protected animals in China,” said an official, according to Channel NewsAsia. “Whether it is dead or alive, it is wrong to take it away. He should have called the authorities to deal with the matter.”

The video was reportedly filmed on Tuesday during China’s three-day Labour Day holiday.

It remains uncertain who the man is or what happened to the dolphin.