14-foot Burmese python loose in Indiana city, police warn

BEECH GROVE, Ind. – Police are urging the public to be on the lookout for a large python on the loose in Beech Grove, Indiana.
The snake is a Burmese python said to be 14 feet long, according to WXIN. The animal is a pet, but it's not yet clear how it slithered out of its owner's home.
"She's not a monster. Just don't try to touch her, corral her," the snake's visibly worried owner told WTHR. "If you see her, call police. Put a box over her and call police."
Owner of a missing 14ft #python in Beech Grove talks about the loss of his #pet #snake Vine @WTHRcom #Indy pic.twitter.com/jPywvk4hs3
— Clint Erbacher (@ClintErbacherTV) May 22, 2018
Police say the snake may be in the area of 400 block of Byland Drive.
News of the reptile's escape spread quickly on Twitter:
Dude, Beech Grove has a 14-Foot Python lose. pic.twitter.com/ildI4OLlUl
— ISAIAH GREENE (@micksaiah) May 23, 2018
AH IT'S RIGHT BEHIND YOU RUN https://t.co/LVrCKhbeGw
— Allison Carter (@AllisonLCarter) May 22, 2018
Beech Grove: BOLO for a 14ft snake, a Burmese Python. If you see it, CALL 911. DO NOT APPROACH! https://t.co/6L31PbLZub
— Adam G☈imes (@WX_Grimes) May 22, 2018
Um, this in only a couple of blocks from my apartment. Someone please find it. 😱🐍 https://t.co/urgWNpwvtW
— Eric Barnes (@ebarnes442) May 22, 2018
Anyone who sees the python is asked to leave it alone and dial 911.