Taco Bell announces the return of Nacho Fries

IRVINE, Calif. – Taco Bell fans, get ready for the return of Nacho Fries.
The company announced the fries’ comeback with the tweet, “Get ready for the sequel. #NachoFries”
In their first installment, the company sold more than 53 million orders since they debuted in January for $1. This time around, the fries will be sold for $1.29.
They will be back on July 12th, once again for a limited time only.
Get ready for the sequel. #NachoFries pic.twitter.com/zYCmb83Oax
— Taco Bell (@tacobell) June 27, 2018