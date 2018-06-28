Taco Bell announces the return of Nacho Fries

IRVINE, Calif. – Taco Bell fans, get ready for the return of Nacho Fries.

The company announced the fries’ comeback with the tweet, “Get ready for the sequel. #NachoFries”

In their first installment, the company sold more than 53 million orders since they debuted in January for $1. This time around, the fries will be sold for $1.29.

They will be back on July 12th, once again for a limited time only.