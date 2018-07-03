Trump-shaped ecstasy pills found during Indiana drug bust

MIAMI COUNTY, Ind. – Authorities seized orange ecstasy pills shaped like President Trump’s head during a large drug bust in Indiana, police announced Friday.

Indiana State Police said 129 people were arrested over the course of the operation, which was dubbed “Blue Anvil.”

Nine different departments in north central Indiana teamed up for six days to make the arrests, targeting drug trafficking on Indiana highways.

“This is the eighth straight year we have organized summer driving season kickoff patrols,” said Indiana State Police Sergeant Dan Prus, who organized and oversaw the patrols. “Summer is a peak travel time with an increased volume of people traveling thought-out Indiana.

The ecstasy pills depicting the president’s face were orange and had the phrase “great again” written on the back.

In addition to the ecstasy, officers found cocaine, heroin, LSD, methamphetamine, marijuana, psilocybin mushrooms, MDMA, prescription medication and numerous drugs that have yet to be identified, according to WXIN.