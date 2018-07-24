CWhat’s Portland: Portland Vintage Racing Festival

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SVRA returns to the Portland International Raceway for the Portland Vintage Racing Festival July 26th to the 29th.

You’ll see fields of vintage race cars fighting to win their class at this 12-turn, 2-mile circuit.

Experience the trans am series presented by Pirelli American muscle cars and European sports cars competing to win the west coast championship.

Enter your ride in the huge car show, test your skills at the Jaguar autocross or go off-roading at the Landrover off road experience.

Visit SVRA.com for more information.