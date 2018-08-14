Library director sentenced after spending $89,000 in funds on ‘Game of War’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTH LOGAN, Utah – The former director of a Utah library was sentenced Tuesday for stealing $89,000 worth of library funds and spending it on the mobile app, “Game of War.”

Investigators said they discovered that Adam Winger, 38, had made hundreds of purchases for gift cards with North Logan City Library credit cards. These gift cards were, in turn, used to make purchases on the "Game of War" app.

Winger was the director of the North Logan City Library for about three years, officials said.

Winger was ordered to pay restitution, spend 30 days in jail, and do community service as part of his sentence.

KSTU reported in June that Winger agreed to pay $78,000 in restitution.

If he did not pay the debt by a date that was to be set by the court, Winger will have to repay the full $89,000.