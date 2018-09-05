JOIN US ON INSTAGRAM
CONNECT WITH US ON FACEBOOK

CWhat’s Portland: School’s back in session

Posted 9:49 am, September 5, 2018, by

Schoolhouse Supplies teamed up with Kuni Lexus of Portland to provide students at Kelly Elementary School in Portland the school supplies they need to start the year off right. Portland's CW was on-hand at the event where 650 students got to pick out their supplies and a backpack.