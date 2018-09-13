Anheuser-Busch breweries to produce emergency canned water

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT COLLINS, Colo. -- Anheuser-Busch's brewery in Fort Collins has become the company's second facility that can produce cans of drinking water for those affected by natural disasters and other emergencies, according to KDVR.

The Fort Collins brewery joins Anheuser-Busch's facility in Cartersville, Georgia, that will produce emergency drinking water.

The announcement was made Wednesday as Hurricane Florence appears poised to strike the East Coast.

Anheuser-Busch says its emergency relief program has provided more than 79 million cans of water since 1988. Last year alone, the program distributed nearly 3 million cans to communities affected by natural disasters.

“Putting our production and logistics strengths to work by providing safe, clean drinking water is the best way we can help when disasters strike,” Anheuser-Busch CEO Michael Doukeris said.

