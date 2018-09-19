Deputy drives off with gas hose still in tank: ‘Accidents happen to anybody’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MAPLE VALLEY, Wash. - A picture of a King County deputy’s van with the gas hose still attached is lighting up the internet.

According to Sgt. Ryan Abbott, this was the deputy's first time driving this particular vehicle. The deputy checked his rearview mirror, didn't immediately see anything and drove off.

The deputy made it just a couple of blocks from the gas pump when he noticed the pump hanging out of the driver's side of the SUVaccording to KCPQ. The deputy notified his sergeant.

The pump was a quick release and was easily reconnected at the gas station at no cost, Abbott said. Nobody was injured.

“Accidents happen to anybody,” Abbott said. “The moral of the story is not to get distracted.”