Cleveland Browns win their first game since Barack Obama was President

CLEVELAND, Ohio- The Cleveland Browns have won their first regular season game since December 2016, and if that seems like a long time ago, it was. Barack Obama was still President. After the win, Browns fans took to the streets to celebrate the first win for the franchise in nearly two years.

Browns' defensive end Myles Garrett got the party started inside FirstEnergy Stadium as he high-fived fans in post-game celebration.

And, Quarterback Baker Mayfield and Head Coach Hue Jackson shared a celebratory post-game hug.

Meanwhile, Cavaliers player J.R. Smith was shirtless in the stands celebrating with fellow Cleveland fans.

JR Smith is shirtless again in Cleveland. #Browns pic.twitter.com/ICDlI1ThXE — Glenn Moore (@GlennMooreCLE) September 21, 2018

Bud Light unlocked the victory fridges and told all of Cleveland to "go celebrate with a Bud Light. You've earned it."

Cleveland, the @Browns won. The fridges are open. Go celebrate with a Bud Light. You’ve earned it. pic.twitter.com/RvjJ0WvpyO — Bud Light (@budlight) September 21, 2018

The Cleveland Police Department even offered their praise to the Browns, while also reminding Cleveland to "stay calm" and "drive sober. Or uber. Or RTA/public transit home to celebrate."

Also drive sober. Or Uber. Or RTA /public transit home to celebrate. — Cleveland Police (@CLEpolice) September 21, 2018

Even former Cavaliers player LeBron James congratulated the Browns Thursday evening.

Professional wrestler Johnny Gargano also congratulated the city this evening saying,

"After everything us Browns fans have been through these past few seasons.. Cleveland definitely deserved tonight. I've said since day one that Baker Mayfield is the type of guy we've needed to change our luck around. He's just a special dude. He showed the world that tonight!"

After everything us @Browns fans have been through these past few seasons.. Cleveland definitely deserved tonight. I've said since day one that @bakermayfield is the type of guy we've needed to change our luck around. He's just a special dude. He showed the world that tonight! pic.twitter.com/rMC2pvILlI — Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) September 21, 2018

Some fans even argue that the Browns have their own rally animal and that the possum one fan caught in the stands Thursday night needs to be at every game from now on.

That possum needs to be at every Browns game from now on.

(Also Baker Mayfield) pic.twitter.com/J41uogMc8W — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) September 21, 2018

Fans were double-taking the win since the Browns hadn't seen a regular season victory since December 2016.

You know what has frozen over. @browns win baby! Cleveland Rocks! pic.twitter.com/286IQ66KHt — Eric Mansfield (@ericmansfield) September 21, 2018

Whether you were in the press box, at the stadium or in the bar, every true Cleveland fan was reminded Thursday night that an ice cold beer is served best with a win.

Without a doubt one of the best tasting beers I’ve ever had. #Browns pic.twitter.com/fAE1TurSR0 — Matt Fontana (@MattFontana83) September 21, 2018

Oh, and in case you didn't know, Bud Light has declared Baker Mayfield the "breaker of chains."

.@bakermayfield The first of his name. Breaker of chains. https://t.co/Y6DFrhALX1 — Bud Light (@budlight) September 21, 2018

With their win, the Cleveland Browns are currently in 2nd place in the AFC North.