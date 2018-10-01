GoFundMe set-up to help teen attacked by shark while diving for lobsters

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO, Calif. - A GoFundMe has been created to help cover medical expenses for a teenager who was attacked by a shark while diving for lobsters.

Keane Hayes was attacked by a shark at Beacon's Beach in Encinitas, California Saturday, his family confirmed. His condition was updated from critical to serious Sunday, said health officials.

Witnesses told KSWB that the shark was approximately 11-feet long.

The Hayes family wishes to share with the San Diego community that Keane is expected to make a full recovery and that they are grateful for the support they have received so far. They also wished to thank the medical staff at Rady Children's Hospital where Hayes is recovering.

Wishes for the teen’s speedy recovery at Beacon’s Beach. So cool to see the community rallying behind this family @fox5sandiego pic.twitter.com/bryiVDPT8e — Justina Myers (@JustinaReports) October 1, 2018

Hayes was lobster diving with his church youth group at the beach Saturday morning.

Chad Hammel, a kayaker who was was also lobster diving was instrumental in rescuing Hayes. Hammel said his group had been out diving for about a half hour that morning when they heard screaming. At first he thought it was the excited yell of a fellow lobster diver. But then, "I realized that he was yelling, 'I got bit! I got bit!'" Hammel said.

Hammel and two other men helped paddle Hayes to shore.

California Fish and Game, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department, the city of Solana Beach and the city of Carlsbad were working with Dr. Chris Lowe from California State University, Long Beach, to determine the type of shark that caused the injury.

The beach was closed for 48 hours from La Costa Avenue to Swami's Beach.