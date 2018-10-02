Trooper hailed a hero for causing accident to end chase

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TACOMA, Wash. – A Washington State Patrol trooper who rammed a suspect head-on at highway speed in order to end a dangerous police chase through Lakewood and Tacoma early Sunday morning is being commended for his quick actions.

Trooper Bryce Schramm's mangled cruiser is likely totalled after he rammed it into a red, Ford F250 pickup driving the wrong way on State Route 16 over the weekend.

“I remember it being really smoky when I hit him,” Schramm recalled.

The state patrol shared a video of the mangled wreckage moments after the crash.

Eastbound SR16 just west of 6th Ave: Trooper stops a wrong way truck. The trooper intentionally struck the vehicle traveling the wrong way after a long pursuit that started in Lakewood with @LakewoodPD pic.twitter.com/MfZrdb30kg — Trooper Johnna Batiste (@wspd1pio) September 30, 2018

Troopers say Schramm was in the right place at the right time to keep the stolen truck from barreling westbound in the eastbound lanes.

“He was in the middle lane and he attempted to steer to his left to avoid me so I steered into him,” said Schramm.

Pranil Prasad, the man police say was behind the wheel of the stolen Ford pleaded not guilty to several charges during a court hearing Monday. He is being held in jail on $150,000 bail.

“A lot of our job is a calculated risk,” said WSP public information officer, Trooper Johnna Batiste. “It’s really good training and a calculated risk and you cross your fingers and hope for the best.”

Already clear the hospital, back at the scene and back to work. Thus is the life. Proud to work along side you Trooper Schramm. pic.twitter.com/396tx9ivhI — Trooper Johnna Batiste (@wspd1pio) September 30, 2018

Batiste says there’s no real-world way to train a trooper how to use their cruiser the way Schramm did Sunday morning. She told KCPQ Schramm may soon be officially recognized by his superiors for his bravery.

“There’s no doubt in my mind that Bryce saved more than one life yesterday,” she said.

“My mom’s already heard it and she was scared,” said Schramm. “She didn’t appreciate it but she was proud of me so that’s good.”

Schramm began working at the state patrol back in 2017. Even though he suffered a few bumps and bruises, he is ready to hit the streets again as soon as he can find a new cruiser.

“It’s a great job and I love doing it,” he said. “I want to get back out there as soon as I can.”