Florida driver uninjured after plywood slices through windshield

ROCKLEDGE, Fla. — A driver is lucky to be alive after a large piece of plywood went through the vehicle’s windshield in a freak accident on Friday.

The driver was identified as Rebecca Burgman, 35, of Melbourne, Florida, according to Florida Today

Brevard County Fire Rescue shared images of the incident on Facebook and said that Burgman had minor injuries and refused any additional medical treatment.

The Florida Highway Patrol said that the plywood was being carried by a 2006 Chevrolet pickup truck and was not properly secured. The wood flew off the truck as it was driving on Interstate 95 and sliced through the entire windshield of Burgman’s 2016 Honda.

The truck driver, later identified as 51-year-old Jaime Riveira, was ticketed for faulty equipment, according to troopers.