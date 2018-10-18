‘Golden Girls’ themed cereal now available for a limited time

A new cereal pays tribute to sitcom favorite 'The Golden Girls.' You could give this collectable as a gift and attach a card that said "Thank you for being a friend."
The box depicts the iconic show's four central characters in an anime-style illustration. Even with the unique looks, it’s not hard to tell Dorothy from Blanche or Sophia from Rose.
Each box comes with a collectable figurine inside. The company Funko makes both the cereal and the toy.
Stop What You're Doing: You Can Buy 'Golden Girls' Cereal https://t.co/hanrgMcp2v pic.twitter.com/8mdXLOAo6B
— Delish.com (@DelishDotCom) October 13, 2018
just the gang and I. Finally found the golden girls cereal. And look at little Betty White . Lol. Time for some cereal 🥣 pic.twitter.com/MwMsOqS3Ko
— b (@bombela11) October 7, 2018