‘Breaking Bad’ movie is in the works, Bryan Cranston confirms

The groundbreaking AMC series "Breaking Bad" will be returning to the small screen — or the big screen — in the form of a movie.

No word yet if the show's original stars, such as Bryan Cranston, Aaron Paul or Anna Gunn, will be involved.

Cranston confirmed news of the movie during a phone interview Wednesday on "The Dan Patrick Show." Cranston said he hasn't read the script, but would "absolutely" like to play Walter White if his character is in it.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Vince Gilligan, the creator of the series, is working on a two-hour film.

It is unclear if it will be made for television or get a theatrical release. It is also unknown if the film will be a prequel like the AMC spin-off series, "Better Call Saul."

Gilligan will write, produce and likely direct the project, which is set to begin production in New Mexico later this month.

The series which ran for five seasons and won multiple Emmy Awards, ended in 2013.