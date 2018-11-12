Marvel Comics co-creator Stan Lee dead at 95

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Stan Lee, the co-creator of Marvel Comics, has passed away at the age of 95, TMZ reports, saying Lee was rushed to the hospital early Monday where he later died.

The Hollywood Reporter also reported Lee, who suffered several illnesses over the past year, died on Monday.

Lee started Marvel with Jack Kirby in 1961 with “The Fantastic Four,” according to TMZ. He then went on to create “Spider-Man,” “Black Panther,” “The Incredible Hulk,” “X-Men,” “Iron Man” and “The Avengers.”

He was well known for his many cameos in Marvel films.

A spokeswoman for Marvel said a statement will be issued shortly.

Disney chairman and CEO Bob Iger tweeted a tribute to Lee:

"(Stan Lee) was as extraordinary as the characters he created. A super hero in his own right to Marvel fans around the world, Stan had the power to inspire, to entertain, and to connect. The scale of his imagination was only exceeded by the size of his heart."

https://twitter.com/RobertIger/status/1062061040412712962

DC Comics also tweeted a tribute on Monday:

"He changed the way we look at heroes, and modern comics will always bear his indelible mark. His infectious enthusiasm reminded us why we all fell in love with these stories in the first place. Excelsior, Stan."