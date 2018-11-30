× Winter Wonderland Holiday Light Show Car Pass Facebook Sweepstakes Official Rules

Winter Wonderland Car Pass Sweepstakes Official Rules

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN.

SPONSOR : Tribune Broadcasting Portland, LLC, 10255 SW Arctic Drive, Beaverton, OR 97005 (“Sponsor” or “KRCW”). Sweepstakes Period: The Winter Wonderland Car Pass Sweepstakes (the “Sweepstakes”) begins on December 3, 2018 at 12:01am PT and ends at 11:59pm PT on December 9, 2018 (the “Sweepstakes Period”). Contest Entry: To enter, go to the Portland’s CW Facebook page (facebook.com/portlandscw) and click on the Winter Wonderland Car Pass application or link. You must have a Facebook account to enter. If you don’t already have a Facebook account, visit http://www.facebook.com to create one. It is free to create an account. By clicking on the application you will be directed to the Sweepstakes entry form on which you will be required to provide all information requested, including without limitation name, telephone number, date of birth, zip code and a valid email address. Entrants may enter only once. All entries must be received no later than 11:59pm (PST) on December 9, 2018. Any entries submitted after this date and time will not be eligible. By entering, each entrant acknowledges that (i) the Sweepstakes is no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by or associated with Facebook and (ii) information provided is being disclosed to KRCW and not to Facebook. Incomplete entries will be disqualified. Multiple entries from the same entrant will be disqualified. In the event of a dispute as to any registration, the authorized account holder of the email address or account used to register will be deemed to be the registrant. The “authorized account holder” is the natural person assigned an email address by an Internet access provider, online service provider or other organization responsible for assigning email addresses for the domain associated with the submitted address. Eligibility: VOID WHERE PROHIBITED OR RESTRICTED BY LAW. This Contest is open only to legal U.S. residents residing within the KRCW viewing area in the State of Oregon, who are 18 years of age or older as of December 9, 2018. Entrants must possess valid state or government-issued identification or other proof of identity and residency, as determined by KRCW. Employees of KRCW and their parent companies, participating sponsors, employees of other television, radio stations, cable systems, networks, staff and employees of Portland Winter Wonderland Holiday Light Show and Advantis Credit Union and all their subsidiaries, or affiliates, and such employees’ immediate family or household members are not eligible to enter or win. The term “immediate family” includes spouses, siblings, parents, children, grandparents and grandchildren, and any other person residing at the same household whether or not related. KRCW, in its sole discretion, will determine the eligibility of any and all contestants. Winner Selection: After the close of the Entry Period, four (4) winners will be chosen at random from all eligible entries. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries for each drawing. The selected winner must have a valid Facebook account, telephone number, and email address, and Sponsor will attempt to notify potential winner via one of those means. If potential winner is unreachable within 24 hours of first attempted contact, if potential winner is determined to be ineligible, if potential winner is not in compliance with the Official Rules, or if potential fails to sign and return required documents or provide require identification by the deadlines set by Sponsor, KRCW reserves the right to award the prize to another winner randomly selected from the pool of remaining eligible entries (time permitting) for that Entry Period. If KRCW cannot find an eligible winner for the prize, that prize will not be awarded. All results are unofficial until winner is verified. Prize Acceptance/Restrictions: The selected winners will be subject to verification of his/her name, age and eligibility. In order to claim his or her prize, winner must appear in person at the business offices of Portland’s CW, located at 10255 SW Arctic Drive, Beaverton, OR 97005, during Station hours, Monday through Friday, 8am through 4:30pm, excluding holidays. Tickets will not be mailed or delivered. The selected winner will be required to sign KRCW’s prepared Affidavit of Eligibility/Release of Liability and Publicity. Failure to do so will disqualify the winner. If a winner is disqualified, KRCW will award the prize to another winner randomly selected from the pool of remaining entries (time permitting). Prize: One (1) car pass to the Winter Wonderland Holiday Light Show, happening through December 26, 2018 at the Portland International Raceway (1940 N Victory Blvd, Portland, OR 97217). Approximate retail value of prize: $80.00. Prize cannot be redeemed for cash or substituted for any other items by winner. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute a comparable prize of like or greater value, including cash for prize, for any reason. Costs of transportation, parking, souvenirs, and refreshments and any other cost not specifically included in the prize are the sole responsibility of the winner. Properly claimed prize will be awarded, but in no event will KRCW award more prizes than provided for in these Rules. All federal, state and local taxes on the value of the prize are the sole responsibility of the Winner. GENERAL CONDITIONS: ANY ATTEMPT TO DAMAGE OR UNDERMINE THE FAIR AND LEGITIMATE OPERATION OF THIS CONTEST WILL RESULT IN DISQUALIFICATION FROM THE CONTEST, AND KRCW reserves the right to seek prosecution of the offender to the fullest extent of the law. KRCW is not responsible and shall not be liable for any injuries, losses or damages of any kind caused by Entrant’s participation in the Contest or Winner’s or his/her guest’s receipt or use of the Prize. All entrants agree to release, indemnify and hold harmless Tribune Broadcasting Portland, LLC, its parent companies and affiliates, and each of their respective employees, representatives, sponsors and advertisers, from any and all liability, loss, damage, costs, causes of action or claims related to the winner or guest’s participation in the Sweepstakes and receipt or the prize, including without limitation, claims for personal injury, death, property damage, defamation, emotional distress, infringement of intellectual property rights, and claims based on the rights of publicity or privacy. Neither the failure of KRCW to insist upon or enforce strict performance of any provision of these Official Rules or the failure, delay or omission by KRCW in exercising any right with respect to any term of these Official Rules, will be construed as a waiver or relinquishment to any extent of KRCW’s right to assert or rely upon any such provision or right in that or any other instance. KRCW reserves the right, if necessary, to modify Contest deadlines in its sole discretion. Any such changes will be announced and posted on KRCW’s website at www.portlandscw.com/contests. KRCW is not responsible for any damaged, tampered with, delayed, illegible, incomplete, inaccurate, garbled, late, lost, forged, misaddressed, misdirected, mutilated, mass machine-generated, unintelligible, incomprehensible, or entries otherwise not in compliance with these Official Rules, difficulties in Internet transmission or the functioning of the Facebook service. In addition, KRCW is not responsible for any typographical errors in these Official Rules, or any promotional materials for the Sweepstakes, or for any kind of computer, electronic, hardware, software, Internet, network, technical or telephone failures and/or problems caused by KRCW, a third party or the user, or by any of the equipment or programming associated with or utilized in the Sweepstakes, or by any human, typographical, electronic, network or other error that may occur in receiving and/or processing of the entries in the Sweepstakes, or by infection by computer viruses, bugs, tampering, unauthorized intervention, fraud or technical failure. These Official Rules are governed, construed and enforced pursuant to the laws of the State of Oregon, without regard to the choice of law provisions thereof. This Sweepstakes is subject to the privacy policy of KRCW, as posted on the KRCW website at portlandscw.com/privacypolicy.

OFFICIAL RULES AND WINNERS LIST : For a copy of the Official Rules or the name of the winner, send a self-addressed envelope to the Portland’s CW, ATTN: Winter Wonderland Car Pass Sweepstakes, 10255 SW Arctic Drive, Beaverton, Oregon 97005, by January 9, 2019. Rules are also available at www.portlandscw.com/contests.

This Contest is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by or associated with Facebook.

