George H.W. Bush will be buried wearing socks honoring his Navy service

Posted 12:35 pm, December 3, 2018

HOUSTON – President George H.W. Bush was a sock man.

It wasn’t a widely-known fact until he relied on a wheelchair later in life. He had a collection of colorful socks and often tweeted about them. He’ll be buried in this final pair:

Bush family spokesperson Jim McGrath tweeted the picture of the socks Monday morning.