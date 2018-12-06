Tyler Perry pays off every layaway at two Walmart stores

ATLANTA, Ga. – Actor and filmmaker Tyler Perry announced Thursday that he has paid off all of the layaway tabs for the lucky shoppers at two Walmart stores in Georgia.

According to TMZ, Perry stopped by the Atlanta-area big box stores Thursday morning and wrote big checks to cover the cost of all the outstanding balances. Sources told the gossip site that Perry paid $178,000 at one store in Atlanta and $256,000 at a store in Douglasville.

Perry said he had planned to remain anonymous, but “due to some circumstances” news of the generous act leaked, and he decided to post a video on Twitter revealing which stores’ layaway tabs he paid.

“I know it’s hard times, a lot of people are struggling,” Perry said. “I’m just really, really grateful to be able to be in a position to do this, so God bless you, go get your stuff. Merry Christmas!”

I was trying to do this anonymously but oh well!!! pic.twitter.com/T0dhRHyU66 — Tyler Perry (@tylerperry) December 6, 2018

In order to pick up their items, customers will have to pay one cent, Perry said.

TMZ noted this can be added to a list of charitable acts by Perry in 2018.

In recent weeks, anonymous good Samaritans have paid off all layaway items in four Walmart stores in different parts of the country — a total of more than $130,000.

It happened at stores in Vermont, New York, Colorado and Pennsylvania.